Alec Baldwin Film Set Accident Kills 1 Crew Member, Hospitalizes Other After ‘Misfire’ of Prop Gun

One person died during an accident at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, where the Alec Baldwin Western Rust is being filmed on Thursday. The victim was a 42-year-old woman, who died from her injuries at the University of New Mexico hospital, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told KOB 4. Another victim, a 42-year-old man, was hospitalized for his injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at around 1:50 p.m. MST after reporting a person was shot. “Detectives are investigating how [the prop firearm was used] and what type of projectile was discharged,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to Deadline. “This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TessaMentus/status/1451328845500534784?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sources told Deadline that a main cast member cocked a gun during rehearsals and did not know there were live rounds in it. The woman was hit in the stomach and the man was hit in the shoulder. “There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions LLC said. “Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.” The set was placed on lockdown and a church on the set was blocked off.

Rust is written and directed by Joel Souza and also stars Jensen Ackles. Baldwin stars as Harlan Rush, a Western outlaw who tries to stop the execution of his teen son (Brady Noon), who was convicted of murder. The two fugitives are chased by a U.S. Marshal (Ackles) and a bounty Hunter (Travis Fimmel). Baldwin is one of the producers of the movie as well. It is one of nine productions in New Mexico. Baldwin has not commented on the shooting, but he did post a photo of himself in costume earlier Thursday on Instagram.



