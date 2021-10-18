Rob Zombie Gives First Look at ‘Meet the Munsters’ Movie

Rob Zombie has just given fans a first look at his upcoming by sharing on-set photos of three main cast members. Taking to Instagram, Zombie shared images of Jeff Daniel Phillips as lovable Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as sensational Lily Munster, and longtime character actor Daniel Roebuck as the outlandish Grandpa Munster, also known as The Count. The three are posed in their set chairs in front of the new 1313 Mockingbird Lane, which crews spent the last few months constructing.

“Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS!” Zombie wrote in the post’s caption. “Direct from the set in good old Hungary,” he continued, “I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.” Zombie has been sharing updates on the Mockingbird Lane construction since early summer, and two weeks ago he provided a new one. “What a difference 7 days can make!” the excited director wrote. “1313 is looking good! Lots of work left to do, but it is getting there! Takes a lot of work to build an entire neighborhood.”

Sheri Moon is Zombie’s wife and has appeared in all of Zombie’s major motion pictures, including The Devil’s Rejects trilogy and his remakes of Halloween and Halloween II. Phillips has also worked with Zombie in the past, appearing in four of the filmmaker’s movies, such as The Lord’s of Salem and 31. Roebuck, like Phillips, is no stranger to working with Zombie, having appeared in The Devil’s Rejects and Three From Hell, as well as 31, both Halloween films, and an uncredited role in The Lord’s of Salem. There is currently no word on who may be playing Eddie Munster or cousin Marilyn Munster.

The Munsters TV series was created by Allan Burns and Chris Hayward, and it first debuted on CBS in 1964. It only ran for a total of 70 episodes over two seasons but had a massive cultural impact. The series spawned a number of films, like The Munsters’ Revenge (1981) and Here Come the Munsters (1995). There was also a sequel series, The Munsters Today, which ran from 1988 until 1991. In 2012, Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller wrote, directed, and produced a Munsters remake titled Mockingbird Lane, which is a reference to the street that the fictitious family lives on. The pilot episode was aired on NBC as a Halloween special and was fairly popular with fans and critics, but it was not picked up for a full-series run.