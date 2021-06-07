'The Munsters' Gets Reboot Treatment by Rob Zombie

✖

The Munsters is finally getting the long-rumored reboot treatment fans have heard about, with musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie helming the project. Zombie took to Instagram on Monday to share the news by posting a picture of a Munsters logo with "a Rob Zombie film" written above it. "Attention Boils and Ghouls!" the director wrote in the post caption. "The rumors are true!"

Zombie continued, "My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS!" He then encouraged fans to "stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!" While Zombie did not go into any specifics, back in April, MSN reported that he both wrote and directed the movie and that it is rumored to be set as an exclusive for Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. It is also rumored that the film may get a same-day theater release, for whenever its premiere date is scheduled to be, but that is currently unconfirmed.

It was also reported, by Murphy's Universe, that Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, is playing Lily Munster, and that actor Jeff Daniel Phillips (Westworld) is playing Herman Munster. Sheri Moon has appeared in all of Zombie's major motion pictures, including The Devil's Rejects trilogy and his remakes of Halloween and Halloween II. Phillips has also worked with Zombie in the past, appearing in four of the filmmaker's movies, such as The Lord's of Salem and 31. There is currently no word on who may be playing Eddie Munster, Grandpa Munster, or cousin Marilyn Munster.

The Munsters TV series was created by Allan Burns and Chris Hayward, and it first debuted on CBS in 1964. It only ran for a total of 70 episodes over two seasons but had a massive cultural impact. The series spawned a number of films, like The Munsters' Revenge (1981) and Here Come the Munsters (1995). There was also a sequel series, The Munsters Today, which ran from 1988 until 1991.

In 2012, Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller wrote, directed, and produced a Munsters remake titled Mockingbird Lane, which is a reference to the street that the fictitious family lives on. The pilot episode was aired on NBC as a Halloween special and was fairly popular with fans and critics, but it was not picked up for a full-series run. "We just decided that it didn't hold together well enough to yield a series," NBC then-chief Robert Greenblatt said at the time. "It looked beautiful and original and creative, but it just all ultimately didn't come together... it just didn't ultimately creatively all work."