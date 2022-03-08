‘Predator’: New Details Released About Hulu Prequel Movie ‘Prey’

The forthcoming Predator prequel, Prey, has horror fans excited, and we now have some new details about the Hulu movie. Recently 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the studio’s plans, and he shared some insight into what is on the horizon. “In order to meet the volume that we are looking at – which is, by 2023, 10-plus movies just for streaming – it’s going to be a combination of originals in those genres,” Asbell said.

“And coolest of all for fans, we get to find bold takes on beloved Fox properties,” he added. Asbell then offered some minor details about 20th Century’s plans to prioritize Hulu Originals, and dropped clues about Prey. “You can take big creative swings – which you’ll see with Prey, which we’ll launch this summer. A set in the Great Plains in 1719 by Dan Trachtenberg. That’s what this allows us to do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/BDisgusting/status/1500870852245602304?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Collider previously reported that Disney’s Jungle Cruise producers John Davis and John Fox have been producing the new Predator film, directed by Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), which at the time was going bu the working title Skull. Davis and Fox explained to the outlet that the movie is nearly done filming, and is “probably three-quarters of the way through” production.

Prey is said to jump way back in the action-horror series mythos, telling the story of the first Predator to land on Earth. It will also feature a female protagonist going head-to-head with the extraterrestrial hunter, which Davis feels is an “interesting” direction. “It goes back to what made the original work. It’s the ingenuity of a human being who won’t give up, who’s able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force,” he explained.

Fox then chimed in, “It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You’ll know what I mean once you see it.” As far as when the movie takes place, specifically, Davis declined to share that information. “You can use your imagination. It is… early,” he said.

After reading the script by Patrick Aison (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), the producers were very excited about the story. Now, they are even more thrilled after seeing what Tractenberg, whom they refer to as a “brilliant director,” is doing with the movie. “Watching dailies, you just understand how his vision is completely unique. He’s got his own language and it’s fresh and it’s cool, and it’s interesting.” Prey does not currently have an announced release date, but is expected to debut on Hulu this summer.