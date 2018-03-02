New 'Predator' Movie Details Revealed

✖

A brand new Predator movie is on the way, and we finally have some details about the upcoming franchise prequel. Collider reports that Disney's Jungle Cruise producers John Davis and John Fox have been producing the new Predator film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), which is titled Skull. Davis and Fox explained to the outlet that the movie is nearly done filming, and is "probably three-quarters of the way through" production.

Skull jumps way back in the action-horror series mythos, telling the story of the first Predator to land on Earth. It will also feature a female protagonist going head-to-head with the extraterrestrial hunter, which Davis feels is an "interesting" direction. "It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force," he explained.

Fox then chimed in, "It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You'll know what I mean once you see it." As far as when the movie takes place, specifically, Davis declined to share that information. "You can use your imagination. It is... early," he said.

After reading the script by Patrick Aison (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), the producers were very excited about the story. Now, they are even more thrilled after seeing what Tractenberg, whom they refer to as a "brilliant director," is doing with the movie. "Watching dailies, you just understand how his vision is completely unique. He's got his own language and it's fresh and it's cool, and it's interesting."

Notably, Davis and Fox shared that the new Predator movie was first put into development years ago, during the same time the most recent film — 2018's The Predator — was filming. "Here is the interesting thing. We started conceiving this movie while we were shooting the last Predator movie," Davis shared. "Dan came to me with a writer and an idea while we were shooting the movie."

He went on to explain, "[Studio Executive] Emma Watts was really instrumental here. She said, 'you know what, let's go put this into development now and let's push on this now. Let's go for this now.' We couldn't be shooting one movie and prepping another, especially when one was the current-day end of the franchise and the other was the period beginning of the franchise. So it was always done with a lot of secrecy. It just continued to be something that's going to be out there to surprise you." Skull does not have a release date, but could arrive sometime in 2022.