Oscars 2023's Biggest Snubs: Who Should Have Been Nominated But Wasn't

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Tom Cruise was still an Oscar nominee for Top Gun: Maverick, but probably not in the way anyone was expecting. He is a producer on the film, so he was cited on its Best Picture nomination, alongside Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer. Cruise deserved a nomination for his surprisingly nuanced performance as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, over 30 years after the role made him a superstar in Top Gun. Cruise hasn't been nominated for an acting performance since 2000, and it's not like he's not been doing anything worthwhile since.

Danielle Deadwyler (Till) Andrea Riseborough's out-of-nowhere one-week Oscar campaign for To Leslie paid off, but it came at a price. It meant there were heartbreaking snubs in the Best Actress category. Danielle Deadwyler should be here for the performance she gave as Emmit Till's mother Mamie in Till. It is downright disgusting that Till was completely ignored when it is far better than many other historical dramas.

Viola Davis (The Women King) The Women King is another historical drama about Black women ignored by the Oscars. Unlike Till, The Women King was even a box office hit. Viola Davis' incendiary performance as General Nanisca needed to be recognized. It makes Ana de Armas' nomination for Blonde all the more frustrating. (By the way, no Black woman has won Best Actress since Halle Berry did so in 2002.)

Sarah Polley as director (Women Talking) and other women directors The Oscars seem an awful lot like American history. After progress, there is a major snap in the opposite direction. This time, after two women won the Best Director trophy back-to-back, no women were nominated. Did no one direct Sarah Polley's Best Picture nominee Women Talking (the only top prize nominee directed by a woman)? Did they not see the work Gina Prince-Bythewood did on The Women King? Or the performances Chinonye Chukwu pulled out from her cast in Till? No, instead we get Ruben Östlund's bizarre nomination for Triangle of Sadness.

Paul Dano (The Batman, The Fabelmans) Paul Dano is going to somehow end up on those "best actors never nominated for an Oscar" lists soon. After coming close with performances in There Will Be Blood and Love & Mercy, Dano was shut out again. Many may be disappointed that his work in The Fabelmans was ignored, but he was also great as The Riddler in The Batman.

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) The best part of Triangle of Sadness by far is Dolly de Leon's performance. Sadly, she earned none of the film's three nominations. At least the movie getting a Best Picture nod means more people will see her work.

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water) (Photo: 20th Century Studios) James Cameron's Best Director nomination snub this year feels a bit like Dune's Denis Villeneuve being ignored. Avatar: The Way of Water was nominated for Best Picture, so Cameron still gets that on his personal resume, but he also directed the movie! As previously mentioned, Östlund's bizarre nomination also knocked out Cameron and Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski. It sure sounds like Academy voters think blockbusters direct themselves.

Margot Robbie (Babylon) (Photo: Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures) That Babylon got any nominations is surprising, but Margot Robbie wasn't one of them. Robbie gave one of the best performances of her career as the aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy. Babylon's other nominations were for Original Score, Production Design, and Costume Design.

RRR The RRR awards season train came to an anticlimactic end Tuesday morning. S.S. Rajamouli's three-hour epic only came away with a Best Original Song nomination for its infectious tune "Naatu Naatu." The movie wasn't going to be nominated for Best International Feature because India strangely picked a different movie, but there was hope for RRR in other categories.