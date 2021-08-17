Nicolas Cage's Bizarre New Movie Will Release Next Month

✖

Nicolas Cage has a bizarre new movie on the way, and fans will be thrilled to learn that it is being released next month. The movie is titled Prisoners of the Ghostland, and Cage has been quoted as calling it "the wildest movie" he has "ever made." The film held its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January, and will be available on VOD services on Sept. 17, from RLJE Films.

In Prisoners of the Ghostland, Cage plays Hero, a "notorious criminal" who is sent to rescue the governor's daughter, who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland." Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) co-stars as Bernice, the governor's daughter, and the governor himself is played by horror icon Bill Moseley. Actor and filmmaker Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook, The Hangover Part II) also stars, playing a character named Psycho. Additional stars of the Prisoners of the Ghostland include Yuzuka Nakaya and Tak Sakaguchi (Godzilla: Final Wars).

"The wildest movie I've ever made." - Nicolas Cage Watch the first trailer for 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' - in theaters and on VOD on September 17. pic.twitter.com/eSxJy6kB0r — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 11, 2021

Prisoners of the Ghostland is just one more in a series of very interesting films Cage has taken on lately. Starting back in 2017 with the horror-comedy Mom and Dad — which co-starred Selma Blair — and then continuing on with movies such as Mandy, Color Out of Space, and Willy's Wonderland, the Oscar-winner has been jumping into some absolutely insane movies that are infinitely enjoyable. He scaled it back recently, however, with Pig, a movie that many expected to be a thriller but is actually a dramatic film with a very emotionally powerful performance by Cage.

After Prisoners of the Ghostland, Cage fans will eventually get to see him in the Western drama Butcher’s Crossing. The film is an adaptation of John Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name, telling a story about life in the "rugged frontier of the American West" in the 1870s, per Deadline. In it, Cage will play Miller, the leader of a Buffalo hunter team who encounters a young Harvard dropout hoping to find purpose in the West.

The two men set off on an epic adventure that tests their limits, both mentally and physically, while bringing them face-to-face with potentially fatal circumstances. The title of the story, Butcher's Crossing, refers to a fictional Kansas town where the two men meet. The film is being directed by Gabe Polsky (Red Army), from a screenplay he wrote with Liam Satre-Meloy. Butcher's Crossing will begin production in October.