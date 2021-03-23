Nicolas Cage's Weird New Movie Cracks Netflix's Top 10

✖

Nicolas Cage is known for taking on some wild roles, and his weird new movie Jiu Jitsu recently cracked Netflix's Top 10 list. In the film, Cage plays Wylie, a Jiu-Jitsu fighter who aides in the battle against a bloodthirsty race of aliens who come to Earth every six years to battle an ancient order of expert Jiu-Jitsu warriors. The movie landed at number 5 on Netflix's Top Movies list, and number 6 on the streaming service's overall list, which includes both movies and TV shows.

Jiu Jitsu also stars Alain Moussi (Kickboxer: Vengeance), Frank Grillo (Captian America: The Winter Soldier), JuJuChan (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny), and Tony Jaa (Furious 7, Ong Bak). Additional stars include Maresse Crump (The Protector 2), Ryan Tarran (Bloody Hell), Rick Yune (Olympus Has Fallen), and Marie Avgeropoulos (The 100). The movie is directed by Dimitri Logothetis and based on a comic book of the same name, written by Logothetis and Jim McGrath. The pair also wrote the screenplay for the movie.

Jiu Jitsu, the movie where Nic Cage sword fights an alien, is now on Netflix https://t.co/nU0GHIxynv pic.twitter.com/hPElJBbYRq — Polygon (@Polygon) March 20, 2021

Fans will also be excited to know that Cage is taking on a wild and bizarre real-world story: the life of Tiger King's Joe Exotic. In September, it was announced that Cage will portray the former private zoo owner and political hopeful in a limited biopic series produced by CBS Television Studios, Imagine Television, and Amazon Studios. The series is reportedly simply titled Joe Exotic.

Notably, the show is not based on the popular Netflix documentary series, but rather, on a Texas Monthly article: "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad. It will follow Joe Shreibvogel (Cage) as he develops his Joe Exotic persona, a larger-than-life character who struggles with clinging to who he is deep down inside as his infamy begins to rise. The series is being helmed by Dan Lagana and Paul Young. Lagana previously served as an executive producer on Netflix's faux-docuseries American Vandal.

Interestingly, the forthcoming series marks Cage's first regular television acting role. He's had a long and illustrious film career, previously winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1995 drama film Leaving Las Vegas. He was later nominated for a second Oscar in the same category for the 2002 film Adaptation.