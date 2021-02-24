'Mayans M.C.' Star Emily Tosta Shares Bloody Photo From 'Willy's Wonderland'

✖

Mayans M.C. star Emily Tosta recently shared a bloody photo from the set of her new movie, Willy's Wonderland. In the post, Tosta showed off the blood and bruises from the makeup effects on the new film. She also shared a couple of other photos, both from the film with her co-star, iconic actor Nic Cage, who also serves as producer. "Our movie WILLY’S WONDERLAND premieres today in theaters, on-demand, Apple TV, Prime Video, Playstation, Google Play & more!" she exclaimed in the Feb. 12 post.

Willy's Wonderland is a horror-comedy about "a quiet loner," played by Cage, who "agrees to clean an abandoned family fun center in exchange for repairs." However, "he soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic mascots while trapped inside" the building, known as Willy's Wonderland. Tosta plays Liv Hawthorne, the step-daughter of the town sheriff who wants to destroy Willy's Wonderland. On Mayans, Tosta plays Leticia Cruz, the daughter of Johnny "El Coco" Cruz (Richard Cabral) who was raised believing that she was his younger sister. She also was cast in the Party of Five reboot as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emily tosta (@emilytosta)

Tosta sat down with Pop Entertainment and spoke about what it was like making the film, which was her very first major motion picture project. "Willy’s Wonderland was such a fun film to make. I got the honor and blessing to work with someone like Nicolas Cage, who is an Oscar-winning actor. That was just such an amazing experience – he was so wonderful. Everybody else in the cast and crew was absolutely wonderful, as well."

She later added, "It was just a very different project than anything I’ve done. Obviously, there was the concept of horror involved in it which is something I had never done before. There was also a lot of action, movement, and stunts which were really fun to do. There were a lot of things that were very new for me. It was really exciting."

In addition to Cage and Tosta, Willy’s Wonderland also stars Ric Reitz, Chris Warner, Kai Kadlec, Christian Del Grosso, Caylee Cowan, Terayle Hill, Jonathan Mercedes, David Sheftell, and Beth Grant. It was originally set to open in theaters in October but had to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film was ultimately released as an on-demand movie in early February and is available on most streaming services that offer rentals.