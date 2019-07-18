New ‘IT Chapter Two’ Trailer Revealed

The second full trailer for IT: Chapter Two was released Thursday, giving fans another terrifying glimpse into the horrifying world of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The trailer shows off the full grown-up cast even more than in the first trailer last fall, as well as a look at Pennywise’s reality-bending antics.

Before long, each member of the Losers Club starts to dig up old traumas — and wish they hadn’t when things start getting majorly creepy.

IT Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the events of the first film, with the Losers’ Club having now grown into adults. After almost three decades away, they return home to once again face off against the murderous clown, Pennywise, much like in the second half of Stephen King‘s original novel.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, IT: Chapter Two stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean as the adults, but the actors who originated the younger roles in Chapter 1 (Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Chosen Jacobs) will appear again.

Additionally, Bill Skarsgård is also returning as the nightmare-inducing Pennywise. The actor is so dedicated to his role that even McAvoy has said that he was “freaked” out by the character on set.

While speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con “ScareDiego” panel hosted by Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, Chastain compared IT Chapter Two to Carrie “on steroids” thanks to the 4,500 gallons of fake blood used during production.

In one key scene, Muschietti told Chastain she’d be covered in blood up to her collarbone but wouldn’t get in her face. “I was like, ‘No, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it. I love horror films, I love ‘Carrie,’ and I said, ‘Let’s make ‘Carrie’ on steroids,” Chastain said.

“And that’s what we did and it literally tortured me because I didn’t realize that it would be that way the whole movie.”

From then on, Chastain would have to sit “in a kiddie pool filled with blood” with crew members pouring buckets of it on her while a wind turbine kept it cold — because as McAvoy explained, because of the sugar in fake blood, “if you heat it up, it ferments and goes putrid and it smells like puke.”

“I’d get on set and be like, ‘Please please shoot!’” Chastain said, admitting the was “probably very irritable” when the fans were on her. But she took it all in stride: “I would make jokes of it and make slow-motion videos of me pouring blood all over my body.”

IT Chapter Two opens in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019.