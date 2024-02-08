'Moana 2' Releasing in Movie Theaters in November, Disney Says

Moana 2 is set to hit theaters in November, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday. Originally conceived as a television series, "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," the company says of the plot, per the Associated Press.

"Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise and we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui," Iger said in a statement. The theatrical release of the film is Nov. 27.

Dave Derrick Jr. directs the film, featuring music composed by Grammy winners Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, Mark Mancina, and Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i. No information about the voice actors has been released.

Auli'i Cravalho voiced Moana, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson portrayed Maui in the 2016 animated film about a Polynesian girl who leaves her island in order to save it and meets Maui, a demigod. It is estimated that the movie made over $680 million at the global box office and has been viewed for over 1 billion hours on Disney+.

Johnson is also slated to reprise his role as Maui in a live-action adaptation of the original film. He first announced the project during Disney's shareholder meeting in April 2023.

"Deeply humbled to announce we're bringing the beautiful story of MOANA to the live action big screen!" Johnson wrote in the caption of his Instagram announcement.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength," he continued. "I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

"We're honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people," Johnson added before nodding to his character's magical fish hook after quoting the lyrics to "You're Welcome."

Cravalho, 22, confirmed in an Instagram video posted in May 2023 that she won't be playing Moana in the adaptation. "When I was cast as Moana at 14 it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," she said. "In this live-action retelling I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell. So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength."

"I am truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that helped inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come." The upcoming live remake of Moana is slated for release on June 27, 2025.