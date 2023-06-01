Live-Action 'Moana' With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Officially Happening: Here's Everything We Know

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Disney are developing a live-action remake of Moana, less than 10 years after the animated movie hit theaters. The project will be directed by Thomas Kail, who won a Tony for directing Hamilton on Broadway. Johnson will reprise his role as the demigod Maui, although Auli'i Cravalho is not expected to return as Moana, despite her experience acting in front of the camera.

Johnson and Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the project during the company's annual shareholder's meeting in April. The studio also released a video, with Johnson announcing the project from a beach in Hawaii with his daughters. No director has been hired yet, but Jared Bush will return to write the screenplay. Johnson is also producing via his Seven Bucks Productions.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength," Johnson said during the meeting, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Kail was hired in late May. "Very inspired by Tommy Kail's spirit, drive & passion to create something special with MOANA for families around the world," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "He's won multiple Tonys for directing HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, so he has that intrinsic reverence for history and culture — music and dance — edge and vibe."

There were hopes that Cravalho would play Moana in the movie, but she told fans on Instagram she would not be. However, she was looking forward to helping Disney find another young woman of Pacific Island descent to play the part. Cravalho will also be credited as an executive producer on the movie.

"As an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength," the All Together Now star told fans on Instagram. "I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible peoples, cultures, and communities that help inspire her story."

Moana is an original story inspired by Polynesian myths. Cravalho voiced the title character, who disobeys her father, the chief of an island facing an ecological disaster, by trying to reunite a mystic relic with the goddess Te Fiti. During the journey, she releases Maui from his prison and hopes to save her people. Cravalho will be involved in the remake as an executive producer with Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

Ron Clements and John Musker, who have already seen their Aladdin and The Little Mermaid be adapted into live-action movies, directed Moana. Clements, Musker, Chris Williams, Don Hall, Pamela Ribon, Aaron Kandell, and Jordan Kandell all received story credit. Lin-Mauel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina wrote the music. "How Far I'll Go" was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar, and the film itself was nominated for Best Animated Feature, but lost to fellow Disney feature Zootopia.

The Moana project shows Disney is no longer trying to keep any distance between the release of an animated film and its live-action remake. It is the second animated movie from the 21st Century to get a remake, as a Lilo & Stitch (2002) remake is in early development. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) was hired to direct.

David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy was the first live-action remake released in 2023 when it hit Disney+ on April 28. The Little Mermaid opened on May 26, while Snow White will open on March 22, 2024. The photorealistic Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to open on July 5, 2024. Remakes of Hercules, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Sword in the Stone, Robin Hood, Bambi, and The Aristocats are in various stages of development.