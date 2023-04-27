'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Gets Another New Release Date

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was rescheduled again, but it's good news this time! Tom Cruise's next adventure as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt will open on July 12, two days earlier than previously planned. The film has had several different release dates, as the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple production shutdowns forced Paramount to push the movie to 2023.

Paramount Pictures Ceo Brian Robbins announced the scheduling change toward the end of Paramount's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Thursday, reports Deadline. Robbins and Paramount Domestic Distribution President Chris Aronson then showed a 20-minute extended stunt sequence from the movie. Cruise was not in attendance.

Theater owners and members of the press were shown another trailer for Dead Reckoning as well. "Ethan, this is a mission that is going to cost you dearly," Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) told Ethan in one scene. In another, Kittridge, a character audiences haven't seen since the first Mission: Impossible movie, also warned Than that the "world is coming after you." While Ethan drives through an Italian city in a Fiat, Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) told him in a voiceover, "The world is changing, truth is vanishing, war is coming." The trailer also featured a shot of Cruise doing a motorcycle cliff jump and a train falling over a cliff.

Christopher McQuarrie returned to direct Dead Reckoning, just as he had helmed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018). He also wrote the script and produced it with Cruise. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby are also back in their previous roles. Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) plays a new, ambiguous character named Grace. Esai Morales plays the new villain. Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss round out the main cast.

While the previous Mission: Impossible movies had mostly self-contained stories (with a few threads that continued into each movie), Dead Reckoning should end with a cliffhanger. McQuarrie is now finishing up work on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 28, 2024. The director was also a producer and co-writer on Top Gun: Maverick, so he and Cruise have been working almost non-stop on three movies through the pandemic.

"This has been the most unbelievable adventure and the most unbelievable continuum between, in some state or another, working on Top Gun, Mission 7, and Mission 8, all simultaneously," McQuarrie told Entertainment Weekly earlier this week. "Top Gun is now behind us, and we're in a place where Mission 7 is almost out in theaters, and it's so surreal to think that, in July, I will be working [on] one movie at a time. I don't know what I'm going to do with myself!"