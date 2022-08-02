'Mindhunter' Star Holt McCallany Lands Big 'Mission: Impossible' Role

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will have another familiar face in its cast. Holt McCallany, who played FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on Netflix's Mindhunter, scored a role in the Tom Cruise-starring movie, reports Deadline. Dead Reckoning Part Two is the eighth movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise and will finish a story that begins in the seventh film.

McCallany will star as Secretary of Defense Bernstein, who will probably have a few things to say about how Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Mission Force are handling a global threat. Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff also joined the Mission: Impossible franchise for the first part of Dead Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023, with Part Two following on June 28, 2024. Cruise and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie are producing for Paramount Pictures and Skydance. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Chris Brock are the executive producers.

Paramount released the first trailer for Part One in May. Henry Czerny, who played IMF director Eugene Kitteridge in the 1996 Mission: Impossible movie, is seen telling Cruise's Ethan he needs to choose a side. Bing Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby were all seen in the trailer. Esai Morales' mysterious villain was also spotted. Cary Elwes also has an unknown role in the film.

Although Part One will not hit theaters for a year, most of it has already been filmed. However, Pegg recently told Newsweek there was still some work to do. "There's a few things to pick up [on seven] because it's a two-parter with episode eight [that] we've just started, which will be Dead Reckoning Part Two, obviously," the actor said. "There's probably still a few things that we'll go back and tweak in seven as eight evolves because there'll be little parallels that would be nice. But yeah, we're officially now shooting Dead Reckoning Part Two. So that will be out in '24, I guess."

McCallany starred in both seasons of Netflix's Mindhunter as FBI Special Agent Bill Tench. He also stars in AMC's legal drama 61st Street, which was recently renewed for a second season. McCallany's recent film roles include Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley and Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man.

61st Street stars Courtney B. Vance as Franklin Roberts, a lawyer working for the promising high school athlete, Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole). Johnson finds himself stuck in Chicago's criminal justice system after police accuse him of being a gang member, and Roberts defends him in court. McCallany plays Lt. Brannigan in the series, created by Peter Moffatt (Undercover, Your Honor). The show is available to stream on AMC+. Season 2 will be released in 2023.