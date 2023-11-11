'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Return to Former Project Rumored for New Movie

Recently word hit that a third Sicario film was in the works, along with the exciting word that original screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is reportedly returning to the franchise. According to IndieWire, Sheridan and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie will have a hand in the third movie according to producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill.

"We don't know who's going to direct yet. It's all gonna be about timing," Smith said. "We've got obviously a wealth of great partners on it, everybody from Taylor Sheridan to Chris McQuarrie as a partner on it, but it'll all be about the timing and what aligns with everyone's schedule."

'Yellowstone': Why Taylor Sheridan Can't Finish Writing Season 5https://t.co/G4FgIlli2z — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) February 22, 2023

IndieWire notes that Sheridan and McQuarrie are not publicly confirmed as producers. They also add a quote from Luckinbill about how busy Sheridan has become, but he stays close to the third entry in the series.

"[He] will obviously have input, too," Luckinbill added on Sheridan's involvement. "Then it's just a question of when we get schedules lined up and all of that starting to have real conversations to see who's available and who wants to do it. So certainly, I think everybody that's ever been involved with this has stayed really close and has stayed fans of it. So, we'll just push forward and see what lines up and who lines up in our window."

Is this all just salesmanship using Sheridan's new fortunes with Yellowstone and other projects at Paramount? It could be, and you can understand why. Sheridan has gone from an actor working behind the camera and writing scripts, to a full-fledged creative vein that seems to be establishing their own fictional universe.

Still, Sheridan wrote the first and second films, so having him involved would be a no-brainer. With the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike earlier in the week, the wheels should start turning in Hollywood for numerous projects. That means casting and production blowing the dust off. So stay tuned.