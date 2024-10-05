Paula Patton is headed back to the big screen! The Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol actress is set to star in the upcoming movie Finding Faith, which Deadline describes as "an indie psychological drama." Patton, who has only starred in two movies since 2016, will co-star alongside Loretta Devine and Keith David in the project.

LazRael Lison will helm the movie, which will feature Patton as a mother grappling with financial issues and loss.

Patton's most famous movie role came with her sole appearance in the Mission: Impossible franchise. She starred as secret agent Jane Carter in Ghost Protocol opposite Tom Cruise. Despite being a well-received part of the franchise's revitalizing 2011 film, she has not returned to any of the following installments.

After starring in a flurry of movies in the wake of Ghost Protocol, Patton's filmography drastically slowed down starting in 2017. She's only starred in two movies since then, 2018's Traffik and 2020's Four Kids and It. She has taken on some TV roles, such as parts in ABC's Somewhere Between and BET+'s Sacrifice, but Finding Faith will be a return to the big screen for Patton.

She's also made headlines for her private life off-camera. Patton, age 48, was famously in a 21-year relationship with singer Robin Thicke, which ended in a tumultuous 2014 divorce and custody battle over their son, Julian. Thicke, age 47, famously dedicated his flop 2014 LP, Paula, to her in the midst of the breakup.