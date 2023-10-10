'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Editor Details Capturing 'Emotional Depth' (Exclusive Clip)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is now available to own digitally, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In a new featurette, editor Eddie Hamilton details how the film was able to capture such crucial "emotional depth" all throughout the movie. To do this, Hamilton explains that he and director Christopher McQuarrie analyzed every scene "frame by frame" and asked themselves what most deserved to "end up in front of the audience." Check out the full clip below!

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opened in theaters on July 12, 2023. "Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands," reads an official synopsis of the film. "With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."

In addition to Cruise, the cast also features Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby all back reprising their roles from previous films. Esai Morales plays the villain this time around, and Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell was added as well. Other franchise newcomers include Frederick Schmidt, Sea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Cary Elwes.

Previously, Pop Culture had a chance to speak with Pegg — who has played IMF agent Benji Dunn since Mission: Impossible III in 2006 — and he explained that there was one important reason that Dead Reckoning Part One would be a notable film in the franchise. "This film will forever be the film that we made in the midst of a global pandemic, and the challenge of making it sort of mirrored the mission, and we were having our own mission impossible in a way, aside to the film," Pegg told us exclusively. "And I am so, so proud of everybody that worked on it, the crew, the cast, everyone that just came together through that adversity to create something, which against all odds is more extraordinary than anything that's happened before in the Mission: Impossible franchise."

Speaking about his time in the series, Pegg later added, "It's been a gift. I mean, as an actor, it's a really, really exciting thing to be able to play a character over time, and evolve him as he ages, and add to the experiences he's had in the previous film to the new film. I mean, it's a privilege to get to be part, to get that kind of role, let alone in this franchise, which is just such a favorite. And I'm really proud, really, really proud."

From Paramount Home Entertainment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be available to purchase on Digital 10/10. All bonus features will be available with a digital purchase. The blockbuster hit will debut on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on October 31st.