Oscars Reveal 2 Nominations for 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning'

Ethan Hunt's next mission will be the Academy Awards. Via CBS News, nominations for the 2024 Oscars have been announced, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning has been nominated for two awards. The latest film in the franchise has been nominated for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. Surprisingly, despite the franchise being almost 30 years old, this will mark the first Oscar nominations for Mission: Impossible.

Released in July 2023, Dead Reckoning is the sequel to 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The film, starring Tom Cruise once again as Ethan Hunt, follows the IMF agent and his team as they face off against a powerful rogue AI called "the Entity." It stars an ensemble cast that also includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and more. Christopher McQuarrie directed the film and penned the script alongside Erik Jendresen.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is up against some stiff competition in both the Sound and Visual Effects categories. With Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor representing the movie for Best Sound, other contenders in the category include The Creator, Maestro, Oppenheimer, and The Zone of Interest. For Visual Effects, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, and Neil Corbound have been nominated for Dead Reckoning and will be up against The Creator, Godzilla Minus One, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Napoleon.

Dead Reckoning has received much praise since its release. The critically acclaimed film grossed over $567.5 million and was one of the biggest movies of 2023. It's already been nominated for the British Academy Film Awards and the Saturn Awards, and it wouldn't be surprising if many more nominations were on the way. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning has a 96 percent approval rating and a 94 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

An untitled sequel to Dead Reckoning is in post-production and is expected to release in May 2025. Along with Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff will all reprise their roles in the upcoming film. Filming initially began in March 2022, but when the SAG-AFTRA strike began, filming paused. After the strike came to an end, filming started back up in November 2023.

While waiting to see if Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning takes home an Oscar, fans can watch the film now streaming on Paramount+, alongside the first six Mission: Impossible films. The 2024 Academy Awards air on Sunday, Mar. 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.