'Said a Farewell to Everybody': 'Mission: Impossible' Star Simon Pegg Signs off as He Wraps Filming

Simon Pegg has announced the completion of his filming for the upcoming eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The actor, who has been an integral part of the series since 2006 as tech expert Benji Dunn, shared the news via Instagram Stories.

Pegg's video message, seemingly recorded from his on-set trailer, conveyed both nostalgia and excitement. He revealed, "I've just wrapped my last day on Mission: Impossible, and said a farewell to everybody." The actor went on to reflect on the extensive production timeline, noting, "We started shooting the first part of this story in September 2020 and here we are in July 2024. What a journey it's been, and what a f— incredible spectacle this next film is going to be."

The production of the eighth Mission: Impossible film, which still lacks an official title, has been marked by significant challenges and delays. Originally slated for a summer 2024 release, the project faced setbacks due to the Hollywood strikes that disrupted the entertainment industry last year. These delays have pushed the film's premiere to May 23, 2025.

Despite the extended production period, Pegg's enthusiasm for the final product is evident. His parting words are, "I'm so excited for you to see it. Till then, Benji Dunn, signing off." The emotion is echoed by fellow cast member Shea Whigham, who has teased an exciting scene with Tom Cruise, comparing it to the caliber of The Usual Suspects.

Whigham shared his experience with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I said to Christopher McQuarrie on [Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning]: 'I don't want a bigger trailer. I don't want more money. I don't want better catering. I just want one scene between Tom and I, where you, McQ, write it like The Usual Suspects, and we get a chance to get in there.' And he delivered."

The Mission: Impossible series has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of action filmmaking, with each installment attempting to outdo its predecessors in terms of stunts and spectacle. The previous film, Dead Reckoning Part One, featured Cruise performing a death-defying motorcycle jump off a cliff, setting a high bar for the upcoming sequel.

While Pegg's filming may be complete, production on the eighth movie continues. The cast list for this installment is as star-studded as ever, featuring returning actors such as Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Ving Rhames. New additions to the ensemble include Hannah Waddingham, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Janet McTeer, Katy O'Brian, and Tramell Tillman.

A recent marketing shift has added to the intrigue surrounding the upcoming film. Dead Reckoning Part One has dropped the "Part One" subtitle in its streaming release, leading to speculation about potential changes to the overarching story. However, it is reportedly believed that the eighth film will still serve as a direct sequel to its predecessor, continuing the narrative threads established in Dead Reckoning.