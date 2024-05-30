Jeremy Renner Reveals Why He Left 'Mission: Impossible' Franchise, If He'd Return

Another big "Mission" for Jeremy Renner might not be so "Impossible" after all. The actor recently opened up about starring as IMF agent William Brandt in two Mission: Impossible movies — Ghost Protocol (2011) and Rouge Nation (2015) — before bowing out of the franchise.

Now, in an interview with Collider, the 53-year-old actor spoke about his time working on the movies. "I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them. I love those guys," Renner said, referring to franchise star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie. "I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot."

Renner then went on to explain why he didn't reprise his role in the next two movies: Fallout and Dead Reckoning Part 1. "It requires a lot of time away. It's all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then," he confessed, noting that prioritizing raising his daughter Ava, now 11, was more important.

"Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen," he went on to say, implying that there could be room for him to return to the franchise. "I'd always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It's great."

While there's no telling when, or if, Renner will be back on-screen with Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise — Dead Reckoning Part 2 is due out in 2025 — fans can next catch him in Season 3 of his hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. In the show, Renner stars as Mike McClusky, the head of a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, a city that survives on its reliance on the local prison business. T

Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley as Mike's brother, Kyle McClusky. The McCluskys hold quite a lot of power in Kingstown, even more than the local government leaders. However, it becomes clear that holding onto his throne is no easy task for Mike, as pressures seem to constantly be testing him. The stellar Mayor of Kingstown cast is rounded out by Laird, Gillen, Dianne Wiest, Derek Webster, Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Kyle Chandler, and Hamish Allan-Headle.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Mayor of Kingstown are now streaming on Paramount+. Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 2. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.