'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' Teaser Trailer Released

Ethan Hunt is back in action, which can only mean one thing. Tom Cruise has more running to do. Paramount released the first teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday, after the trailer leaked on social media. The trailer's release comes only a few weeks after Paramount and Cruise announced the film's title during the studio's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas.

The two-minute teaser leans heavily into the outrageous stunts Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie plan to throw at the audience, revealing as little of the plot as possible. Henry Czerny is seen as Eugene Kitteridge, the former IMF director who has not been seen since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996. Kitteridge told Ethan his entire life's work as a champion of the greater good, might not be all it seems.

"Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over," Kitteridge said. "This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You're fighting to save an ordeal that doesn't exist. Never did. You need to pick a side." A very angry Ethan shook his head at that suggestion.

The quick scenes include shots of other familiar Mission: Impossible faces. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are all back. Esai Morales' villain is briefly visible in one shot, while there are many scenes of Ethan running around with Grace, a new character played by Hayley Atwell. Frederick Schmidt, Sea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Cary Elwes also have roles in the new movie.

Paramount revealed the title for M: I 7 during cinema in late April. The studio showed a trailer and a special message from Cruise, who did not make it to Las Vegas. "Hey everyone," he said in the clip, filmed in South Africa, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "Wish I could be there with you. I'm sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible." McQuarrie then interrupted Cruise to tell him they had to get back to work. "Let's all try to have a great summer. See you at the movies," Cruise said. Paramount then showed the audience the entirety of Top Gun: Maverick, which opens Friday.

Dead Reckoning Part One will open on July 14, 2023, with Dead Reckoning Part Two scheduled for June 28, 2024. These are the third and fourth movies in the series directed by McQuarrie, who took over the franchise after 2015's Rogue Nation was another international blockbuster. Fallout, released in 2018, also earned widespread praise and over $790 million worldwide.