'Mission: Impossible 7' Gets Another Release Date Delay

Tom Cruise fans looking forward to Mission: Impossible 7 are going to have to wait longer for the new action movie, as it has been hit with another release date delay. Deadline reports that the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is now set to open in theaters on Sept. 30, 2022. The movie was originally scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but after the Covid-19 pandemic impacted filming, it was moved to Nov. 19, 2021, and then later to May 27, 2022.

Notably, Cruise's other big forthcoming Paramount-produced film, Top Gun: Maverick, has been moved as well. It will now open in theaters on May 27, taking the date last claimed by Mission: Impossible 7. Deadline explains that, again, both films' release date changes are due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen cases spike of the newly emerged Deltra variant. For those who are may still be skeptical of attending a theater, both Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after their theatrical debuts. Right now, the first six Mission: Impossible movies are streaming on Paramount+, and potential subscribers can click here to get a free trial of all the streaming service has to offer.

Cruise made headlines in late 2020 when he was caught on tape verbally admonishing some Mission: Impossible 7 crew members who broke Covid-19 safety protocols. In the leaked audio, Cruise said to the two crew members, "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. ... I'm on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers."

Breaking his silence over the infamous on-set rant, while speaking to Empire Magazine, Cruise made it clear he feels no remorse about the incident. "I said what I said," the actor stated firmly. "There was a lot at stake at that point," Cruise continued, explaining that a "surge" in coronavirus cases in England at the time led him to be very passionate about maintaining a safe set. "But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people." He went on to share that they are "continuing to film," and that shooting for the seventh Mission: Impossible movie never shut down again." Crusie then joked, "I do Zoom parties and kids' parties also, you know!"