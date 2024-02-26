'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly's New Movie Gets Paramount+ Release Date

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has a new movie on the way at Paramount+, and the film now has an official release date. Little Wing, a "heartwarming coming-of-age story," is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service on March 13.

Little Wing follows Kaitlyn — played by young actress Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project, Cocaine Bear) "a teen who is reeling from her parents' divorce and the pending loss of her home. She and her best friend hope to solve her mother's financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but Kaitlyn, instead, forms a bond with the owner, that leads her to a new outlook on life." Reilly stars as Maddie, Kaitlyn's mom, along with Brian Cox (Succession) as Jaan, a pigeon racer, and Che Tafari (Me Time) as Adam, Kaitlyn's classmate and friend.

The film is inspired by Susan Orlean's 'The New Yorker' Article of the same name — Little Wing — and is directed by Dean Israelite (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), from a script by Academy Award nominee John Gatins (Flight, Coach Carter). Notably, the two men previously worked together on the 2017 Power Rangers movie reboot.

Reilly's new film comes as Yellowstone, her hit Paramount Network series, is coming to an end. Yellowstone Season 5 is the show's final outing — following lead star Kevin Costner quitting — with the series set to officially come to a close in November 2024.