'M3GAN' and 'The Black Phone' Sequels Get New Release Dates

Blumhouse just dropped some unfortunate news on horror fans. In new announcements, it's been revealed that sequels for both M3GAN and The Black Phone are being pushed back.

M3GAN 2.0 will now open on June 27, 2025, moving from May 16, 2025, after having initially been scheduled for release on January 17, 2025. Notably, the M3GAN sequel takes over the slot previously allocated for The Black Phone 2, which has moved to October 17, 2025.

The Black Phone was released in 2021, and is based on a story by Joe Hill. It was directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, Sinister), from a screenplay he wrote with C. Robert Cargill. It follows Finney and Gwen — played by Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw, respectively — a brother and sister whose lives in the Dever suburbs of the '70s are spent fending off school bullies and treading carefully around their alcoholic father, played by Jeremy Davies.

Their already challenging lives are completely upended one day when a masked child abductor known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) kidnaps Finney and locks him in a basement. While captive, Finney begins to get help from the spirits of other boys The Grabber has captured and ultimately murdered, as Gwen desperately tries to figure out where her brother is being held by way of a mysterious sixth sense she's developed.

Derrickson and Cargill will write the new film, while Hawke, Thames, McGraw, Davies, and Miguel Cazarez Mora (Robin) are expected to reprise their roles.

M3GAN is a 2022 sci-fi horror movie directed by Gerard Johnstone, from a script written by Akela Cooper, as based on a story by Cooper and James Wan (Aquaman, Saw). The film follows an artificially intelligent doll (portrayed physically by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) who develops self-awareness and becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and her human companion. It stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and Ronny Chieng.

M3GAN 2.0 is being written by Cooper, with Williams and McGraw both returning to reprise their respective roles.