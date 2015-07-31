'Mission: Impossible' Franchise Has 5 Movies Currently Streaming on Paramount+

Five of the six Mission: Impossible movies are available to stream on Paramount+. The streaming platform is also the home of the original Mission: Impossible series that inspired the Tom Cruise franchise. Cruise's fans have plenty of time to catch up on the series or relive Ethan Hunt's adventures before the next film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, opens in 2023.

Paramount+ is the streaming home of Mission: Impossible (1996); Mission: Impossible 2 (2000); Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2006); Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015); and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018). The only movie in the franchise not available on Paramount+ is Mission: Impossible III (2006), which can be found on the Showtime streaming app. M: I III leaves the Showtime app on July 12, so it's possible it could be moving over to Paramount+ in the future.

Although Cruise is the face of the Mission: Impossible franchise, it started long before he became a star. Bruce Geller created the Mission: Impossible series in 1966, with each episode following Impossible Missions Force agents thwarting governments and criminals. The original series ran seven seasons, all of which are available to stream on Paramount+. Mission: Impossible featured an ensemble cast, with Greg Morris, Peter Lupus, and Peter Graves the main stars for most of the show's run. Graves also returned for the 1988-1990 revival series, also titled Mission: Impossible. (The revival was released on DVD, but is not available to stream with a subscription.)

The next Mission: Impossible mission, Dead Reckoning Part One, opens on July 14, 2023, with the second part scheduled to open on June 28, 2024. Paramount released the first Dead Reckoning trailer in May, teasing many of the crazy stunts Cruise pulls off. Henry Czerny, who played the IMF director in the 1996 movie, is back to tell Ethan that his life's work is not all it seems. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are returning as well, with Esai Morales playing a new villain. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed Rogue Nation and Fallout, also wrote and directed Dead Reckoning.

Cruise fans who can't wait until next year to see him on the big screen can still check out Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster has grossed over $763 million worldwide since its U.S. release on May 27. It is the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, with $409.3 million in North America.