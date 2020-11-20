'Mindhunter' Showrunner David Fincher Offers Hope to Fans for Season 3 of Netflix Series Returning

✖

Mindhunter showrunner David Fincher has offered hope to fans who are hoping for the Netflix series to return for Season 3. The show is currently on an "indefinite hiatus," with all the actors reportedly being released from their contracts. While speaking with Variety in a recent interview, Fincher explained that he hopes the show can come back because he already has a story planned.

"At some point, I’d love to revisit it," he told the outlet. "The hope was to get all the way up to the late '90s, early 2000s, hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader’s house." Rader is well known as the BTK Killer, who was an active serial killer from the 1970s up to the early '90s. He'd gone silent in the '90s, but re-emerged in 2004 and was eventually caught in 2005. He is currently serving multiple life sentences.

In a previous interview with Variety, Fincher explained that he understood Netflix's choice to put the show on hold, as it was quite costly to produce in correlation with the viewing numbers it pulled in. He also very candidly stated that he was simply ready to move on to something else at the time. "I certainly needed some time away," said Fincher.

"We had all hands on deck to finish [Season 2] and we didn’t have a ton of scripts and a ton of outlines and a bible standing by for season three," the filmmaker added. "I’ll admit I was a little bit like, 'I don’t know that I’m ready to spend another two years in the crawl space.'" In place of the third season of Mindhunter, Fincher opted to work on Mank, a biographical drama film that is based on a script by his father, Jack Fincher.

Mank tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's battle with director Orson Welles over screenplay credit of Welles's 1941 film Citizen Kane, which is considered by many to be the greatest film of all time. Mankiewicz is played by iconic actor Gary Oldman, with Welles portrayed by Tom Burke. Mank is currently playing in select theaters but makes its Netflix debut on Dec. 4.