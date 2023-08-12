Tour Tom Cruise's Giant Florida Penthouse Close to Scientology Headquarters

Tom Cruise reportedly bought a Clearwater, Florida penthouse back in 2018 to live just blocks away from the Church of Scientology headquarters in the city. The Mission: Impossible star's pad includes several astounding features, including a private swimming pool and garden. Cruise's multimillion-dollar penthouse is located in The SkyView, a 10-story condominium, according to The Daily Mail. Cruise's adopted son Connor also moved to Clearwater. They will be living just blocks from the Scientology FLAG building, also known as the Super Power Building. It is the largest building in the city, which is located on Florida's Gulf Coast and north of Tampa Bay. Tom Cruise Reportedly Wants to Rekindle Romance With Sofia Vergara https://t.co/lcdcHQ5i3q — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 4, 2023 In 2021, Cruise reportedly turned his apartment into a "fortress," sources told The U.S. Sun. The Top Gun: Maverick star reportedly installed 100 spy and infrared cameras around the building. A resident, Clay Irwin, told the outlet he spotted dozens of new cameras on the ground floor of the complex. He claimed there were new motion detectors, CCTV, infrared, and heat-seeking cameras added. Cruise still had not moved into the complex at the time of the report. Scroll on for a look at the apartment complex Cruise calls home.

Outdoor Pool A look at the outdoor pool available for most residents. (Photo: The SkyView) Cruise was still finishing renovations in the apartment, PEOPLE reported in 2018. While Cruise didn't move in immediately, he has spent time there and residents saw him walking with Scientology staffers. "He's very relaxed when he's here," a Clearwater resident told PEOPLE.

Rooftop Terrace (Photo: The SkyView) The SkyView offers Cruise a private entrance, plus a car elevator that can take up to nine vehicles up to Cruise's private garage. Aerial images published by The Daily Mail show Cruise will have a rooftop "pool garden," "pool kitchen" and an outdoor dining area. There is also an entire room just for a flight simulator, where Cruise could practice for Top Gun: Maverick.

Room for Outdoor Entertaining (Photo: The SkyView) Cruise began plotting his move to Florida in 2016 when he sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $40 million. "Tom has long planned to leave L.A.," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He doesn't need to be there for work – he's off doing movies all around the world. It's not the center of his life anymore." This was the latest big-ticket move from Cruise, who began selling off his real estate in 2013. That year, someone took his hands off a New York City apartment for $3 million. He sold a Hollywood Hills home to Eva Longoria in 2015 for $11.4 million. He also listed his properties in Telluride, Colorado, and England.

The Vault Room The SkyView has a common room called "The Vault Room," inspired by the building's former bank vault. (Photo: The SkyView) The SkyView is the pet project of Moises Agami, a millionaire Scientologist from Mexico. According to Tony Ortega, Agami submitted plans for the project in 2015. Initially, the top two floors were to be split into five apartments, but the plans were changed to turn them into one big penthouse. Ortega reported that a church official said the penthouse owner was Cruise.

Main Entryway (Photo: The SkyView) According to Radar Online, the rooftop pool itself cost $500,000. Aquatic Arts owner Andrew Loguercio told Radar that the pool is 13 feet wide by 40 feet long. "They call it a swim spa and the only other real feature is that it has an infinity edge," he said. Loguercio adds that the pool took at least three months to build.

Motor Lobby (Photo: The SkyView) Aquatic Arts owner Andrew Loguercio also told Radar that the security on the building is very tight. "Staff was very tight-lipped because it involved [Cruise]," he said. "The last time I was there, it got pretty heated. Security was everywhere and contractors had to take the elevator up to the fifth floor and check in with a security guard."

Clearwater and Scientology have clashed (Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage//Getty Images) Clearwater and Scientology have long had a combative relationship. In May 2018, the two sides clashed over a land swap. The City Council agreed to give Scientology three small properties in exchange for a vacant parking lot. The city hopes to use the lot to provide retail parking, and parking for the new high-rise building being built across the street, reports TampaBay.com. "I think they want to see a vibrant downtown as much as we do, but they can't do it themselves and we can't do it by ourselves," City Council member David Allbritton told TampaBay.com. "It's been years and years that we've been butting heads with the church, and I think this may be the first step in trying to get this done together."

Kitchen (Photo: The SkyView) Cruise decided to leave Los Angeles behind, partly because he is constantly making movies abroad. "I like to learn new things and push the skills I have to the next level. I don't do anything halfway as a person," Cruise told PEOPLE.

Bathroom (Photo: The SkyView) Cruise's next movie is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie hits theaters on July 12, 2023 and begins Ethan Hunt's final mission. Christopher McQuarrie is back as director. Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby are all returning alongside Cruise.