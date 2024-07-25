'Peaky Blinders' Movie Adds 'Mission: Impossible' Star: Rebecca Ferguson Joins Cast

Rebecca Ferguson has officially joined the highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie. It was confirmed in March that Cillian Murphy signed on to reprise his fan-favorite role of Tommy Shelby from the British crime drama. Deadline is reporting that the Mission: Impossible actress has been cast in an undisclosed role opposite Murphy.

Following the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War, the BBC series ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2022. While plot details surrounding the movie are unknown, it will be set during World War II. A premiere date on Netflix has not yet been announced, but producing on Peaky Blinders is expected to begin later this year. With Ferguson's addition, it's likely more casting announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Ferguson is best known for her role as Jenny Lind in 2017's The Greatest Showman, Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and Lady Jessica Atreides in the Dune movies. Other credits include Silo, Spark Hunter, Doctor Sleep, Men in Black: International, Life, The Girl on the Train, The Vacation, and Ocean Ave., among others. She will soon be able to add Peaky Blinders to that list, and it's going to be exciting to see how she's part of the film and how the movie as a whole compares to the series.

Peaky Blinders is not the only Netflix film that Rebecca Ferguson is set to star in. Deadline reported last month that she and Idris Elba will be starring in Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming film on the streamer. It marks the Academy Award winner's first feature since 2017's Detroit. No details about the roles have been released, but it will reportedly be set at the White House during a national crisis. And it seems to be as thrilling as ever.

More information on Peaky Blinders, including cast and actual plot details, should hopefully be released soon, but with filming starting at some point this year, it shouldn't be much longer. The wait will definitely be worth it, however, and fans can always watch the series on Netflix while waiting for the film. Luckily, Ferguson has many projects that fans can also watch to keep occupied, which will surely only make them much more excited to see her in Peaky Blinders.