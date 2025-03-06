‘Ready or Not 2’ Casts Marvel Actress: Kathryn Newton to Join Samara Weaving in Sequel

A familiar face to Marvel fans has joined the cast of Ready or Not 2. Kathryn Newton, who played Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wap: Quantumania, signed on to star in the horror-comedy sequel.

She will be joined by returning star Samara Weaving, who was the protagonist of the first movie. Plot details on the sequel are still under wraps.

The first Ready or Not saw Weaving’s character Grace marry Alex le Domas, whose family are wildly wealthy from their board game company. She is later hunted by the family in a lethal game of hide-and-seek after Alex reveals the family’s fortune exists because of a deal with the devil. It is unknown how Grace will find herself stuck in another deadly game.

Ready or Not was an unexpected success in 2019, putting directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (known collectively as Radio Silence) and screenwriters Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy on the map. It grossed over $55 million worldwide on a $6 million budget. The director duo and Busick later went on to write and direct the last two Scream movies together.

Newton rose to prominence after her role in HBO’s hit drama series Big Little Lies. She then went on to appear in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Pokémon Detective Pikachu, before starring in Radio Silence’s vampire horror Abigail. Given that movie’s success, it’s no surprise the two directors are quick to bring her back into the fold.

There are currently no other details on Ready or Not 2.