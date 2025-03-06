‘A Walk to Remember’ Reboot in the Works

The beloved tearjerker that launched Mandy Moore and Shane West into stardom is getting a fresh adaptation for a new generation of romantics.

Monarch Media has acquired rights to remake A Walk to Remember, the Nicholas Sparks coming-of-age romance that captured hearts when it first graced screens in 2002, according to Deadline. This contemporary reimagining will reunite original producers Denise Di Novi and Hunt Lowry, creating a full-circle moment in Hollywood’s current reboot landscape.

For Steve Barnett, one of Monarch Media’s executives spearheading the project alongside Alan Powell and Vicky Patel, the venture carries personal significance. Barnett contributed to the original film while working for Di Novi two decades ago, making his return to the property particularly meaningful. “We could not be more excited to bring a new version of Nicholas Sparks’ timeless story to audiences and are particularly thrilled to work alongside the original film’s producers,” Barnett expressed in a statement.

Di Novi, whose current projects also include a sequel to the supernatural romance Practical Magic, shared similar enthusiasm about revisiting the poignant narrative. “I am so grateful to Steve and Monarch Media for giving all of us the opportunity to bring this enduring and inspirational story of faith, hope and love to a new generation, all qualities we need now more than ever,” she told Deadline.

The original film, directed by Adam Shankman, follows rebellious high school senior Landon Carter (West), who unexpectedly falls for quiet, faith-driven Jamie Sullivan (Moore), later discovering she’s battling terminal leukemia. While the theatrical release generated modest box office returns of less than $48 million, it has cemented itself as a perennial favorite in the romantic drama genre.

Moore herself has previously endorsed the idea of revisiting the story that helped define her early career. In a January 2022 interview with People commemorating the film’s 20th anniversary, the This Is Us actress suggested pop star Olivia Rodrigo might be suitable for Jamie Sullivan’s role. “I would love to see it. It’s been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we’ve earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point,” Moore remarked.

The production team encompasses several industry veterans beyond Di Novi and Lowry. Margaret French-Isaac will join Di Novi under their Di Novi Pictures banner, while Patty Reed will collaborate with Lowry through Roserock Films. No director has been announced for the adaptation as of yet.

Sparks, whose literary output has consistently dominated bestseller lists with over 130 million copies sold worldwide, has seen numerous works adapted for the silver screen. Most notably, The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, became a cultural phenomenon following its 2004 release.