Major ’90s Sci-Fi Movie to Be Remade: New ‘Starship Troopers’ Adaptation Reportedly in the Works

Sony appears to be doing their part on bringing Starship Troopers back to the masses. ScreenGeek reports that Sony is currently working on a remake of Paul Verhoeven’s 1992 classic sci-fi flick, which is itself based on Robert Heinlein’s 1959 novel.

It is currently unknown who will be attached to the project, or if Verhoeven will have any involvement at all.

The original 1997 film earned $121 million at the box office, which was at the time considered a box office failure (on a $100 million budget). Since then, it has been reevaluated as a classic, and is one of Sony’s hottest IPs. There have been four sequels, an animated series, several video games, comics, and a smorgasbord of merchandise. So it’s no surprise that Sony is finally attempting to bring it back to the big screen.

For those unaware, Starship Troopers is commonly understood as a satire of fascism, where an authoritarian society is engaged in constant colonization across the galaxy and is fighting an intergalactic war with an arachnid species that they derisively refer to as “the bugs.” It was misunderstood at the time, and suffered at the box office from the recent releases of the current Star Wars entry, Mars Attacks!, and Independence Day.

Given that the original Starship Troopers has heavy satirical themes of racism and fascism, it’ll be interesting to see how it is adapted in 2025. There is currently no further info on the remake.