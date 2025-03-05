‘Succession’ Creator Announces New Movie With ‘The Office’ Star

Jesse Armstrong, writer/director of Succession, is back with another group of billionaires you’ll love to hate. The filmmaker will make his feature directorial debut with an as-yet-untitled movie, and it stars Steve Carell (The Office), Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), Cory Michael Smith (May December), and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things).

The film will be Armstrong’s first project since Succession wrapped in 2023; it will film this month in Park City, Utah and premiere this spring on HBO. The plot follows a group of billionaire friends getting together in the midst of an international crisis. It was announced on Twitter/X with a fake script page that has the movie’s title blurred out by snow.

In a statement to Variety, Armstrong said: “I’m intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on Succession has in any way rubbed off on me. Let’s hope so. I’m grateful to Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and the whole HBO team for backing this film so wholeheartedly and helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew.”

The latest work from Armstrong will be hotly anticipated after Succession, which ran for four seasons on HBO and is now recognized as one of the best TV series of the century. It garnered 75 Emmy nominations—oftentimes competing against itself in the same category—and won 19, including three consecutive wins for Outstanding Drama Series. Armstrong has 7 Emmy wins on his own, and one Oscar nomination for writing the screenplay of the 2019 political comedy In The Loop.