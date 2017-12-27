‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Gets a New Poster

Less than a month before its release, a new poster is out for Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

The Death Cure is the highly anticipated third and final film in the Maze Runner series. The movies are based on a series of young adult novels by James Dashner, and they follow the recent trend of highly political dystopian thrillers written for a younger audience.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is out everywhere Jan. 26.

The film is coming nearly a year late — it was originally slated for February 2017, but star Dylan O’Brien sustained an injury while filming, and the production halted to wait for him to recover. O’Brien and the other cast and filmmakers have been actively promoting it throughout its extended filming.

The new poster features the same tagline as several others: “Every maze has an end.” While the first movie depicted the heroes breaking out of a prison city, the finale promises to show them breaking into another one. This not only helps hold to the maze theme, it creates a recognizable narrative arc. Fans have turned out in droves to see the stars at conventions throughout the year, so The Death Cure is expected to be one of the first big hits of 2018.

Unlike many other dense novel adaptations, the makers of The Death Cure confirmed early on that they wouldn’t split the final book into two movies. This is good new for purists, though some fans were disappointed. Still, despite the extra year of waiting, fans are clamoring for the premiere, now less than a month away.