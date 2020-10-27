Keanu Reeves Sports Brand New Buzz Cut for 'Matrix 4'

✖

Keanu Reeves is sporting a brand new hairstyle as he continues filming for Matrix 4 in Germany. Over the weekend, the actor, who is reprising his role of Neo Leaks in the fourth installment in The Matrix film franchise, was spotted with a fresh buzzcut as he kissed girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Photographed on Sunday in Berlin, where Reeves and Grant have been staying as production on the film continues, the actor sported a closely shaven head, reminiscent of the hairstyle his onscreen counterpart had in the 1999 film The Matrix. You can see the photo on PEOPLE by clicking here. Reeves had been photographed in Berlin earlier in October, though his hair had been much longer at the time.

Reeves was confirmed to be reprising his role when Matrix 4 was confirmed to be in the works back in August of 2019. The first three films in the futuristic franchise – The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), and The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – saw Reeves star as computer hacker Neo, who was drawn into a group of rebels who revealed to him that the world he thought he lived in is actually a dystopia run by robots, who uploaded human consciousness’s to a simulated reality and used their bodies to create energy.

Reeves will reprise his role alongside Matrix veterans Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity in the films, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Toby Onwumere. Reeves said that he was "absolutely excited" to reprise his role, adding that the upcoming addition to the franchise is "very ambitious. As it should be!" The film will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who wrote and directed the first three films with her sister, Lilly Wachowski.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," Wachowski said when the film was announced. "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Production on the film began in January, though it was put on pause in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which halted productions across the globe. Filming resumed in Berlin back in August. Matrix 4 had initially been scheduled for a May 21, 2021 theatrical release, though due to the production postponement, it has been pushed back until April of 2022.