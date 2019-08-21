‘Matrix 4’ Officially Coming, Keanu Reeves Returning

Prepare to re-enter the Matrix, because The Matrix 4 is officially coming.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement on Tuesday, revealing that franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return to reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity, respectively. The film will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who previously worked on the first three Matrix movies.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” Emmerich said, according to Variety. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker —and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in the Matrix universe.”

Wachowski penned the script with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell and will produce with Grant Hill. The first three films in the franchise, The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), were written and directed by Wachowski and her sister, Lilly Wachowski.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

Reeves and Moss have starred in all three previous movies, which grossed over $1.6 billion at the global box office and took viewers on a journey with computer hacker Neo, who was drawn into a group of rebels who revealed to him that the world is actually a dystopia run by robots.

Production on the new film is estimated to begin in early 2020. To celebrate the original film’s 20th anniversary, special screenings of the film will be held at select AMC Theatres beginning Aug. 30.

This has been a banner year for Reeves, who starred in the third installment of the John Wick franchise this summer, with John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum earning $321.3M worldwide and $170.7M domestic. He was also crowned an Internet boyfriend and is currently filming the third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.