Keanu Reeves Kisses Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Amid 'Matrix 4' Filming

Keanu Reeves may be busy filming Matrix 4, but that isn't stopping him from turning up the romance with girlfriend Alexandra Grant. Filming in Berlin over the weekend, the actor and Grant were spotted sharing a kiss outside a hotel.

The passionate moment of PDA was captured in a photo, which was obtained by PEOPLE and can be viewed by clicking here. In the image, Reeves — dressed in blue jeans, a black jacket and carrying two bags — could be seen bending down to kiss Grant, who was seated in the passenger’s seat of a sedan, her face obscured in the image by Reeves.

Reeves is currently in Germany for the production of the long-awaited fourth installment in The Matrix franchise. The film initially began production in January, though in March, it was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduled for an April 2022 release, Reeves is reprising the role of Neo alongside co-stars Neil Patrick Harris and Carrie-Ann Moss, with Lana Wachowski still signed on as co-writer and director. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight of the film in September 2019, Reeves said that he was "absolutely excited to reprise his role, adding that the upcoming addition to the franchise – which has seen the past three installments collectively earning more than $1.6 billion at the global box office – is "very ambitious. As it should be!"

The actor and Grant arrived in Berlin for the resumption of filming over the summer. The joint travel came amid their headline-making romance, which they first went public with last November when they walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California holding hands, though the couple has reportedly been dating for years.

Speaking about that outing in a March-published interview with Vogue, Grant, who knew Reeves for years prior to their romance and had first collaborated with the actor in 2011 on The Matrix actor's book Ode to Happiness, said that she was overwhelmed with questions. She told the outlet, "I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating. But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

During that same interview, Grant also opened up about the future of her relationship with Reeves, including whether she foresees them walking down the aisle, stating, "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."