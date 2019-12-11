‘Matrix 4′ Release Date Revealed, Will Mark Keanu Reeves’ Return as Neo

The Matrix 4 finally has a release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit. Kit posted several new release dates on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, including one for the untitled sequel to the Matrix franchise. It will reportedly hit theaters on May 21, 2021.

Kit dropped several bits of Hollywood news on Wednesday afternoon, including the tidbit about The Matrix 4. While the movie is still in the early stages of development, sources close to the production are apparently comfortable specifying a release date.

The Matrix 4 was previously presumed to come out in 2022, so this news seems to indicate that production is being rushed. This could be good news for the franchise reboot, which many fans have been waiting years to see.

The Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves back in his pivotal role as Neo, building on the original trilogy of movies. Other returning cast members include Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, while newcomers include Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

So far, there is no word on what the plot for The Matrix 4 might be. There were rumors that the studio might tell a brand new story within the franchise’s universe, or perhaps do a prequel, re-casting the main characters as younger versions of themselves. In light of Reeves’ massive media comeback, however, it makes sense that they wanted to get him back in the series.

Reeves has been seeing a huge renaissance on the big screen in recent years, thanks in large part to the John Wick franchise. The small-budget action thriller blossomed into a brilliant trilogy of surreal, esoteric thrillers that will soon span an even larger fictional universe.

Reeves is on board for another John Wick film in the future, in addition to The Matrix. Meanwhile, there are two spinoffs in development — one is a movie called Ballerina, centering around the secret school for assassins featured in the latest movie, and the other is a series called The Continental, which is about the discrete hotel where John Wick and other assassins stay between jobs.

The Matrix 4 was not the only movie to get a release date on Wednesday. kit also reported that DC Entertainment’s The Flash is now set to premiere on July 1, 2022. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ live action adaptation of the anime classic Akira has been put on hold, as director Taika Waititi is now working on another Thor movie for Marvel Studios.



