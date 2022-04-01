Jim Carrey is “fairly serious” about hanging up his hat when it comes to acting – but he’ll always take a meeting with Dolly Parton. When asked in a new interview with Access Hollywood if he had heard the country icon expressed interest in asking him to play her former musical partner, Porter Wagoner, in a biopic movie, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star said he might not be in the Hollywood game when it comes time to cast the project.

“Well, I’m retiring,” he said. “I’m being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see. I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.” Carrey noted that he’s currently focusing on living a “quiet life” and “putting paint on canvas” and getting more into his “spiritual” side.

“I feel like and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists: I have enough,” he said. “I’ve done enough. I am enough.” That being said, however, Carrey noted how much of an icon Parton is and said if she wanted to talk about him possibly taking a role, he’d always speak” to her.

Carrey previously discussed his disillusionment with Hollywood with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, saying he was “sickened” by Will Smith’s standing ovation following his Best Actor win after he slapped Chris Rock over a joke made about wife Jada Pinkett Smith. “Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore,” Carrey said.

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time,” the Ace Ventura actor continued. “If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter, you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face ’cause they said words.”

He continued of Smith, “I wish him the best, I really do. I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things. But that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment. A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place.”