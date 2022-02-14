Jim Carrey Revives ‘Cable Guy’ Character for Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Jim Carrey has a number of iconic roles under his belt, and the beloved comedian revived one of them — his Cable Guy character — for a hilarious Super Bowl ad. In a new commercial for Verizon, Carrey reprises his role from the ’90s dark-comedy film, in which he played an obsessive cable guy who stalked and tormented one of his customers. The big Super Bowl spot finds the cable guy once again showing up to install cable only to be greeted by a new way to watch TV.

Th ad also stars actress Geraldine Viswanathan ( as the woman whose apartment Carrey’s cable guy visits. However, he learns that she doesn’t need cable installed, since she has a Verizon 5G device already providing her TV and internet access. The clip also features a jousting scene in the background at one point, making a direct reference to a scene in the 1996 film wherein Carrey and Matthew Broderick battle it out at a Medieval Times. Eventually, the cable guy makes his exit, but not before making it clear that he plans on coming back, even though there’s no need for him to.

https://youtu.be/Z6HbCcSKJGQ

The Cable Guy was directed by Ben Stiller, from a script written by Lou Holtz Jr., and it was co-produced by Judd Apatow. Back in 2011, Apatow spoke with Vulture and offered some behind-the-scenes details about the classic comedy film. “The Cable Guy was an interesting moment in time because Jim Carrey was on fire in his career and we were given a lot of freedom to do something really unique and strange without much interference. And that doesn’t happen very often,” Apatow said.

“I always thought that the script Lou Holtz Jr. wrote was great, and it’s what got us all very interested,” he continued. “But Jim wanted to change it significantly and make it much more of a comedic version of Hand that Rocks the Cradle or Unlawful Entry, whereas the original draft was a little bit more like a What About Bob? annoying-friend movie. It had a light punch to it, and we wanted to turn it into a thriller. So it did require a lot of work. But we were all big fans of the original script and a lot of the things that we built upon were obviously in that draft.”