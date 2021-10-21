‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Shows off Uncanny Kristin Chenoweth Impression

Ariana Grande is thoroughly enjoying her time as one of the coaches on The Voice and in the latest episode, she brought on one particular Broadway star to serve as her team’s mentor. Wicked star Kristen Chenoweth appeared on the show, as she has long been a guiding force in Grande’s life and career. Their reunion also gave Grande the opportunity to break out her famed impression skills.

Chenoweth spends a lot of time on social media talking about her love of 7-Eleven Slurpees, and Grande decided to gently roast her about It. “It’s National Slurpee Day. I’m very excited. It’s my favorite day of the year!” Grande joked in Chenoweth’s signature voice. Chenoweth was absolutely delighted by the impression, quipping, “That was dead-on! No, it’s dead on.”

Grande first met the Broadway legend when she was just 7 years old when she got the opportunity to meet Chenoweth during her iconic opening run on Wicked. “She kind of sang something, and I was like, ‘Oh!’ I checked myself, because she was really good,’” Chenoweth explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019. She even gave the budding singer her Glinda the Good Witch wand. “I said, ‘Keep that with you, and have that with you,’ and she kept it all these years, and we’ve stayed close,” Chenoweth gushed. “I’m so proud of her. I love her.”

Grande has gotten the opportunity to be a similar figure in the lives of her team members on The Voice, a position that Grande is loving. “I just love seeing the talent that’s on the show and getting to know these artists and work with them,” the “thank u next” singer told her co-star Clarkson. “It’s just like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists that are just wanting to do the same thing. It’s a really special opportunity to be able to share that with people. To be in that position is really interesting.”