Jonah Hill Argues Over the Apocalypse With Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ TUDUM Clip

Netflix’s TUDUM streaming event wasn’t exclusively about the streaming platform’s upcoming shows. A full scene from the upcoming all-star comedy Don’t Look Up, featuring Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence arguing over the seriousness of an apocalypse, was also released on Saturday. The movie is one of Netflix’s awards hopefuls this year, and it was directed by Vice filmmaker Adam McKay. Don’t Look Up will begin a limited theatrical run on Dec. 10 before it is available to stream on Dec. 24.

In the scene, Lawrence’s Dr. Kate Dibiasky and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dr. Randall Mindy, two low-level astronomers, try to convince President Janie Orlean, played by Meryl Streep, that a comet is coming to destroy the earth. The president and her staff gave them only 20 minutes to do the job. However, the meeting quickly devolves into an argument over how certain their predictions are because the president and her Chief of Staff, Jason Orlean (Hill), do not want to publicly say there is a 100% chance a comet will hit the earth. Later, Jason and Diabiasky get into an argument over her credentials. The meeting ends with Orlean decided they need to “sit tight and asses” without making a firm decision.

Don’t Look Up features an all-star ensemble cast with Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Paul Guilfoyle, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, and Timothee Chalamet also starring. McKay wrote and directed the film, with journalist David Sirota contributing to the story. McKay rose to fame as the director of Will Ferrell comedies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights and Step Brothers before he took a more serious turn with The Big Short, which earned him a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. His 2018 Dick Cheney biopic Vice also earned him Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture nominations, so Netflix has a reason to hope Don’t Look Up can be just as successful.

In an April New York Times interview, McKay said Don’t Look Up was inspired by scientists trying to convince governments to take climate change seriously. When the pandemic hit, the story took on another meaning. “That is kind of how it started. But then the pandemic hit,” McKay explained. “What that did was bring out what the movie is really about, which is how we communicate with each other. We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but at its root, it’s about what has the internet, what have cellphones, what has the modern world done to the way we communicate.”

