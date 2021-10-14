Jonah Hill Has a Message for Fans Commenting on His Body

Jonah Hill is politely asking fans to stop talking about his body. In a post shared to his Instagram on Wednesday, The Wolf of Wall Street actor wrote, “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body [heart emoji] good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

His request garnered plenty of supportive comments. “Absolutely Love you. Thank you!!” Sza wrote. Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant left a green checkmark emoji and Olivia Munn left a red heart emoji. Hill’s sister, actress Beanie Feldstein, wrote, “THATS [clap emoji] MY [clap emoji] BROTHER [clap emoji]”

Many of Hill’s non-famous fans also shared messages of support. “So much respect for you writing this Jonah. Nobody has any right to comment on your body, it is sacred to you and let’s focus on your absolutely incredible acting and projects that you are doing constantly,” one Instagram user wrote. “Gotta have boundaries even on the internet [fire emoji]” another user wrote. “This is good advice for everyone!” someone else said. “THIS IS FABULOUS ENERGY,” another person wrote.

Earlier this year, Hill took to Instagram to share that after years of being insecure about his body, he “finally” loves and accepts himself. “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill wrote alongside a screenshot of a news article with photos of him surfing and shirtless. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope,” he admitted. “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool.”

“Have fun,” he concluded. “You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

In a 2018 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Hill read the manifesto from a magazine he created called Inner Children that focused on self-love. “I became famous in my late teens and spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive. And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head,” he read from the magazine. “I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they’re ashamed of. For me, it’s that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and who wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters.”