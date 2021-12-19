Jamie Foxx Reacts to Incredible ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Box Office Returns

Despite the lagging box office and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to smash records in its opening weekend. Deadline reports that the Marvel blockbuster earned $253 million domestically, making It the biggest December release ever, Sony’s biggest release ever, and beating out Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the third-biggest opening weekend ever. As far as global box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $587.2 million, putting it third behind Avengers: Endgame ($1.22 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5M).

Jamie Foxx, who was the main villain in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, returned as Electro for this new installment and took to Instagram to celebrate the film’s success. “Wow!!! These numbers are insane!!!” Foxx wrote. “Shout out to all the fans for making this an epic event!! And thank u to the cast… producers… director for letting me tag along!!! If you haven’t seen it go see it it’s remarkable!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love being a villain,” Foxx told NBC News about returning as Electro. “What’s great about the villains in Marvel, they didn’t start off being bad. Something happened to them — so it doesn’t come off where they just want to do bad.”

Foxx also praised Marvel for marrying the comics with the more modern MCU. “Think about the first time you saw Tom Holland and the way they sort of implemented modern-day things in that first movie that they did,” Foxx explained. “So now they got it right. And I think that they still tip their hat to those guys and girls that are nostalgic.”

However, before he was willing to return as Electro, he had one condition: he didn’t want to be blue. Luckily, Marvel shared his opinion. “I was excited…[Amy Pascal] was explaining to me that it’s gonna be hot, and I didn’t have to be blue, and things like that as far as my character is concerned,” he explained at the CCXP panel, pointing out that 2014’s blue look wasn’t comic accurate.