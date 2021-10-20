Why Jamie Foxx Won’t Get Married

Jamie Foxx has never been married and doesn’t intend to. The Oscar-winner told E! News’ Daily Pop that marriage is simply not his style. Foxx says the traditional wife, family, and white picket fence was never a dream of his. The bachelor lifestyle is more his speed. The “pressure” of marriage is not of interest to Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor!

“The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me,” Foxx said. He has two daughters — Corrine Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12 — and says seeing some of his friends’ marriages end up in divorce despite having kids made him realize even more that marriage was not going to pan out for him. “A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families,” Foxx cited of some of his pals’ unions. “Us, we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love.”

Still, Foxx says he keeps his family close by and values his family unit, no matter how unconventional it may be. “It was by design to have my whole family living with me, because I don’t want them living away from my circumstance,” Foxx explained. “I want them to see and share the things that I go through. There’s a lot of hard work, there’s a lot of disappointment, but there’s a lot of things to celebrate.”

Foxx was previously in a relationship with actress Katie Holmes. The two dated from 2013 to 2019. A source told Us Weekly at the time of the split that Holmes ended things because Foxx was ” disrespectful and their lives were different.” The source claimed Foxx was unfaithful. “It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” the source said. “His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”