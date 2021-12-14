Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals How He’d Want Marvel to Handle ‘Black Panther’ Role

Chadwick Boseman’s brother has spoken out and revealed how he’d want Marvel to handle the role of Black Panther going forward. TMZ spoke with Derrick Boseman about the recent #RecastTChalla social media campaign, which fans are using to let Marvel know they would like to see the character’s story continue. Derrick shared his stance on the matter, saying that he agrees it would be good to see T’Challa on screen again, even if that means recasting the role his late brother originated.

Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020, after a long fight with colon cancer. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” read a statement from Boseman’s family at the time. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.” In his new comments, Derrick says that the impact Black Panther had, especially on young Black children who saw a superhero Black King on the big screen, was enormous, and should not have to be sacrificed if the role can be recast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Help us reach our new goal of 45K signatures. Chadwick worked far too hard to bring King T'Challa to LIFE for @MarvelStudios to kill him off prematurely. Let's make both Chadwick & T'Challa the beginning of a legend and not the end of one. #RecastTChallahttps://t.co/tX4l8HeMlT — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) November 29, 2021

In the wake of Boseman’s death, he was nominated for several major awards, stemming from his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, both of which are Netflix films. Boseman was nominated for Da 5 Bloods at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in two categories: Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. He was also nominated for two awards for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at the 2021 SAG awards: Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, the latter of which he won.

Boseman was posthumously awarded Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He was nominated for four Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, winning Best Actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman is currently nominated for Best Lead Actor — for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — at both the British Academy Film Awards and the Academy Awards. At this time, Marvel has said they have no current plans to recast Boseman’s role as T’Challa.