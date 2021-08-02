Watch: 'Jackass' Guys Terrorize Golfers With Air Horn in Classic Prank

✖

The Jackass guys have been pulling stunts and pranks for more than two decades, and fans just fan to check out the classic clip below, from when they terrorized some golfers with an air horn. The scene is from the first Jackass movie, back in 2002, and features Johnny Knoxville, Dave England, and Ehren McGhehey. The three of them are decked out in camouflage apparel, as they hide in the trees for unsuspecting golfers to come along so they can blow the airhorns as the golfers take their swings.

The first couple of people they prank are noticeably surprised, and irritated, but seem to just go about their day. Eventually, the Jackasses encounter a couple of fellas who don't hide their anger, with one throwing his club at the guys while they film, and telling Knoxville that he's gonna "kick your ass." The gentleman's friend then goes to take a swing, and is air-horned but the Jackass guys, to which he replies by placing down a tee and ball, and taking another swing in their direction. Being the kind of people who already laugh in the face of danger, Knoxville, England, and McGhehey do just that here as well.

Jackass crashed into pop culture in the early 2000s, with a hilarious and controversial series on MTV. In 2002, the first film, Jackass: The Movie, debuted and was massively successful. That film was followed by two more: 2006's Jackass Number Two, and 2010's Jackass 3D.

Sadly, in 2011, Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn died in a tragic car accident, and the franchise has been mostly quiet ever since, with the exception of 2013's Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. However, that film featured only Knoxville in-character as the titular "bad grandpa."

This year, fans will finally see the release of Jackass 4, quite possibly the franchise's final film, though that is not confirmed. One person who will take their last bow this time around, however, is Knoxville. The 50-year-old father of three recently told GQ that he does not plan to star in any more Jackass projects after this.

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he said. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around." Jackass 4 is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 22.