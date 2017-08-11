This ‘IT’ Animated Photo Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Although it has not released yet, Stephen King‘s IT movie is already terrifying and the film’s official Twitter account is adding to the nightmare.

The Twitter account posted an extremely creepy gif early Friday morning. In the gif we see the antagonist, Pennywise, standing in front of an old run down cabin holding a plethora of red balloons.

The balloons sway slowly back and forth and we see a child in the field staring at the big bad. He’s obviously freaked out as anyone would be.

The tweet left a creepy comment asking fans, “Want a 🎈? #ITMovie.”

Check it out below:

In IT, When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, neighborhood kids band together to square off against Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

The movie is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name that was first adapted into live-action as a miniseries in 1990. The film is produced by KatzSmith Productions, Lin Pictures, and Vertigo Entertainment and is distributed by distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.

IT is planned as a two-part film story, with the first installment being It: Part 1 – The Losers’ Club. This mirrors the structure of King’s novel, which was split into two parts. The first sees children encountering the mysterious and malevolent force, and the second sees the same characters being haunted by the same entity as adults.

Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise The Dancing Clown. Jaeden Lieberher stars as Bill Denbrough. The cast also includes Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott in supporting roles.

IT will open in theaters on Sept. 8, 2017.

