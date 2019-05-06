‘IT: Chapter Two’ Trailer Coming on Thursday

The first trailer for IT: Chapter Two will arrive on Thursday, according to a billboard that went up in Times Square on Monday.

New Yorkers got a heads up about the return of Pennywise on Monday, and it took over social media quickly as well. The trailer for IT: Chapter Two will apparently be available starting on Thursday, giving fans their first real look at the sequel to 2017’s break out horror adaptation.

IT: Chapter Two will cover the second half of Stephen King’s beloved novel. It picks up 27 years after the events of the first movie, when the Losers Club has all grown up and gone their separate ways. With Pennywise poised to return, the friends must return to the fictional town of Derry, Maine to face him down one more time.

There is an all-star cast in place to play the adult Losers Club and many fans cannot wait to see them in action. They include James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ranson as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon.

Bill Skarsgard will return to play Pennywise, or IT, the shapeshifting demon that feeds on fear. In addition, the acclaimed cast of kids from the first movie will have some screen time, likely in flashbacks or split timeline storytelling.

IT: Chapter Two will also be directed by Andy Muschietti, who helmed the first half of the story. After the made-for-TV adaptation so many people were familiar with, this latest version struck a chord with its brutality and stunning visuals.

That success only raises the stakes for the new installment, both among fans and movie studio executives. IT blew all expectations out of the water by making $700 million on a $35 million budget. Hopefully the follow-up can do the same, giving fans a satisfying ending to the bizarre coming of age story.

It is hard to miss the timing of this marketing push. IT: Chapter Two will get its first trailer a week and a half after the release of Avengers: Endgame, which broke box office records and brought the whole world into theaters. Now, fans will presumably see the IT trailer on second viewings or with friends. It will also be playing throughout the summer, in front of highly-anticipated blockbuster hits like John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and Spider-Man: Far From Home.



IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on Sept. 6.