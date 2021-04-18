'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Honors On-Screen Mom Helen McCory in Heartbreaking Fashion

✖

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory died at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer. Her husband, Billions actor Damian Lewis confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday. "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Lewis wrote. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go no, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Tom Felton, who played McCrory's son Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, posted a heartfelt tribute to his movie mother on Instagram. "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her , but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen," Felton wrote.

"She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone," he continued. "Thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx."

Actor Jason Isaacs, who played opposite McCrory as her husband Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter, shared the same photo as Felton as he remembered his friend and colleague. "Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to Emma ' think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen.' After years of watching her mesmerize audiences, I don’t think that anymore...I know it," Isaacs wrote.

"Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty, and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet," Isaacs concluded. "As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight. Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They’ve lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids."