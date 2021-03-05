Tom Felton Shares Adorable 'Harry Potter' Throwback Photo With Co-Stars Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch

✖

Tom Felton looked back on his Harry Potter days this week, sharing a throwback photo with two of his co-stars from the beloved film series. On Thursday, the actor celebrated Throwback Thursday with a snap of himself, Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch as pre-teens, sitting at a table and appearing to do some schoolwork during a break from filming.

Felton played Draco Malfoy in the film series, Watson starred as Hermione Granger and Enoch played Dean Thomas, and Felton captioned the snap with emojis representing their characters' Hogwarts Houses — a snake for Draco, who was a Slytherin, and two lions for Hermione and Dean, who were Gryffindors. Felton is a fan of sharing throwback photos from the film series, which began in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. In December, he started re-watching the series, documenting the experience on Instagram Live.

"It's mental," he said told fans, tearing up. "I'm just tearing up rather than giving you commentary, but it will get better." The 33-year-old has also stayed close with his co-stars and often reunites with them — in 2019, he posted a photo of himself appearing to teach Watson to play the guitar, both actors sitting on a couch in pajamas. Felton tagged the duo's location as South Africa and wrote, "Quick learner."

"For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush," Watson told Seventeen in 2011. "He totally knows. We talked about it, we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool." After Harry Potter wrapped, Felton continued acting and branched out into music, releasing multiple EPs. Watson has starred in a number of films including 2012's The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the 2017 live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women.

It was recently rumored that Watson had retired from acting after the Daily Mail published a story claiming that "Emma Watson has gone 'dormant' according to her agent. That appears to be movie-speak for she's 'given up acting.'" Jason Weinberg, Watson's manager at Untitled Entertainment, refuted the claim in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, telling the publication, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."